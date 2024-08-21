Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.14

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. Conflux has a market cap of $609.68 million and approximately $25.47 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,218.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.88 or 0.00567870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.46 or 0.00108974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.25 or 0.00270925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00031938 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00039931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00072936 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,034,139,648 coins and its circulating supply is 4,334,125,456 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,033,868,764.35 with 4,333,868,748.52 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13866938 USD and is up 4.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $28,603,519.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

