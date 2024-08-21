Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.20

Shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.20 and last traded at $82.15, with a volume of 497553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.18.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

