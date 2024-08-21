Critical Analysis: Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) vs. Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) and Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cavco Industries and Taylor Wimpey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Taylor Wimpey 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cavco Industries presently has a consensus price target of $423.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.99%. Given Cavco Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Taylor Wimpey.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $1.80 billion 1.77 $157.82 million $18.35 20.98 Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A $0.09 24.91

This table compares Cavco Industries and Taylor Wimpey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Taylor Wimpey. Cavco Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taylor Wimpey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Taylor Wimpey shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cavco Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cavco Industries and Taylor Wimpey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 8.12% 14.30% 10.81% Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Taylor Wimpey on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

