Critical Contrast: New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX)

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -29.17% 3.03% EVE N/A -86.23% -55.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A EVE 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for New Horizon Aircraft and EVE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EVE has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 180.08%. Given EVE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EVE is more favorable than New Horizon Aircraft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of EVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and EVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A N/A $8.61 million N/A N/A EVE N/A N/A -$127.66 million ($0.45) -5.38

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market. It is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida. Eve Holding, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Embraer S.A.

