Critical Survey: Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) vs. NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS)

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and Heyu Biological Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -633.10% N/A -926.02% Heyu Biological Technology -453.55% -6.43% -4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NeurAxis and Heyu Biological Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heyu Biological Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of NeurAxis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 89.2% of Heyu Biological Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeurAxis and Heyu Biological Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.27 million 9.33 -$14.63 million ($3.73) -0.85 Heyu Biological Technology $80,000.00 322.65 -$270,000.00 N/A N/A

Heyu Biological Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeurAxis.

Summary

Heyu Biological Technology beats NeurAxis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Heyu Biological Technology

Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Zengqiang Investment Limited. As of September 4, 2023, Hong Chang Biotechnologies (HK) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Heyu Biological Technology Corporation.

