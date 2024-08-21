Cronos (CRO) Price Reaches $0.0871 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $6.24 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00038423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

