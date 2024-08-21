CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,113,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,758,899. The stock has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.