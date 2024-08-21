Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 624.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 2,065,667 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 99,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded LXP Industrial Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at LXP Industrial Trust

In other news, Director Arun Gupta purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,474 shares in the company, valued at $585,992.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 111,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.27. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,300.00%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

