Decred (DCR) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $10.55 or 0.00017733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $171.60 million and $2.00 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00077942 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008051 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,267,031 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

