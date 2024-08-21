DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.50

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

