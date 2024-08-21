Diversified United Investment Limited (DUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th.
Diversified United Investment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Diversified United Investment Company Profile
