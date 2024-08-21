Diversified United Investment Limited (DUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th.

Diversified United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Diversified United Investment Company Profile

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

