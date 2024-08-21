DNB Markets Downgrades Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) to Sell

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
HSHP stock opened at $7.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Himalaya Shipping has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.76.
Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter.
Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
