Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RDY shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RDY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.73. 85,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,226. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $63.72 and a 1-year high of $84.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $919.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 19.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

