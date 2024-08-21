e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading 3.5% Higher

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.00 and last traded at $167.01. 580,905 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,658,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 5.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $186.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock valued at $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.