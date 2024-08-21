Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Short Interest Update

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 823,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWTX. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,263,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,197,000 after acquiring an additional 427,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 115.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 613,251 shares in the last quarter.

EWTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

