Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) vs. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Head to Head Survey

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Edgio and PayPal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Edgio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 1 0 0 2.00 PayPal 0 17 19 1 2.57

Edgio currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.19%. PayPal has a consensus target price of $75.56, indicating a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Edgio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than PayPal.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Edgio has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PayPal has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Edgio and PayPal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $403.59 million 0.12 -$136.52 million ($25.60) -0.33 PayPal $29.77 billion 2.47 $4.25 billion $3.97 18.11

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Edgio. Edgio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Edgio and PayPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio N/A N/A N/A PayPal 14.30% 22.82% 5.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.2% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Edgio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PayPal beats Edgio on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

(Get Free Report)

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.