EHang (EH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 145.90% and a negative net margin of 176.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect EHang to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Stock Performance

Shares of EH opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a market cap of $766.52 million, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.01. EHang has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $25.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on EH

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.