Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,830 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $23,580,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,818 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 2,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $312,033.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,365 shares of company stock worth $3,382,352 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $149.05. 1,137,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,739. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average is $136.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

