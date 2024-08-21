Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Element Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 85.7% annually over the last three years. Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
Element Solutions Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ESI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 983,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Element Solutions has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $28.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ESI
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Element Solutions
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.