Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

EFX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Shares of TSE EFX traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.52. 260,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,618. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.53. The firm has a market cap of C$932.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.73.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

