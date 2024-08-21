Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Energizer has a payout ratio of 34.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Energizer to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Trading Down 0.6 %

Energizer stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Read Our Latest Report on ENR

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.