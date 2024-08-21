Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Auto Prop Reit’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.49. The company had revenue of C$23.52 million for the quarter.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.
