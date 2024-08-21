Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for H&R Block, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB opened at $66.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $68.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2,756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In related news, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dara S. Redler sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,430.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,180 shares of company stock worth $8,841,995 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

