Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Outlook Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang anticipates that the company will earn ($3.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.08) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

OTLK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of OTLK opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $166.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.71. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,723,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,701,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 221,510 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

