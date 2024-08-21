Ergo Price Reaches $0.75 on Top Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Ergo has a market capitalization of $57.40 million and $339,906.69 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,700.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.37 or 0.00570131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00104266 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00265349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00032298 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00039682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00072016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,028,252 coins and its circulating supply is 77,027,796 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars.

