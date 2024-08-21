Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.13.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

