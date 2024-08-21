ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.4462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B ( NYSEARCA:BDCZ Free Report ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned about 1.53% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

