ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.55. 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.4462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
About ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B
The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.
