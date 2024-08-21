Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Fabrinet updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.40 EPS.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $267.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.16. Fabrinet has a one year low of $116.63 and a one year high of $278.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.78.

View Our Latest Report on Fabrinet

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

