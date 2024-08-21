Fantom (FTM) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $101.63 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
Fantom Profile
Fantom launched on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,803,634,836 coins. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Fantom
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
