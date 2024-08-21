Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $930.12

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $930.12 and last traded at $949.00, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $941.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $965.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.87. The firm has a market cap of $701.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $29.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

