Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance

FGPR opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

