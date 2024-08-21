Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Ferrellgas Partners Stock Performance
FGPR opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.21. Ferrellgas Partners has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
