Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $925.37 million and $106.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00038552 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008062 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

