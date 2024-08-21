Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.71

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.71 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 1112395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Total Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBND. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,595 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,311 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,290,000. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 466.4% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,023,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after buying an additional 842,929 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after acquiring an additional 825,448 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

