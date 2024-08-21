Fifth Third Bancorp Has $16.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 142,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 31,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,433,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 585,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,738,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.80. 177,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,210. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $129.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.