Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,113,000 after buying an additional 8,444,312 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,650,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,074,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,858,000 after purchasing an additional 501,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,205,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,362,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,459,000 after purchasing an additional 369,628 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $70.65. 2,963,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,151. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

