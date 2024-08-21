Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14,929.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,086 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTWO shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,821,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,184. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

