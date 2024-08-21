Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,973 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $9,972,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,989 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

