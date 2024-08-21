Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 85,674 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,674 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $43,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EEM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. 14,616,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,059,584. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $44.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.