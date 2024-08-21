Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 878 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $22,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $582.36. 332,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,924. The business’s fifty day moving average is $571.83 and its 200 day moving average is $538.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

