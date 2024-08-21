Financial Analysis: Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) versus First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD)

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines 13.07% 18.82% 4.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Taseko Mines $388.86 million 1.67 $61.28 million $0.24 9.21

This table compares First Colombia Gold and Taseko Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Taseko Mines has higher revenue and earnings than First Colombia Gold.

Risk & Volatility

First Colombia Gold has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Colombia Gold and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Taseko Mines 0 0 2 1 3.33

Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 58.37%.

Summary

Taseko Mines beats First Colombia Gold on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Colombia Gold

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

