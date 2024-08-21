Financial Analysis: TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) & Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for TriSalus Life Sciences and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriSalus Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

TriSalus Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 133.92%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 2,275.00%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriSalus Life Sciences N/A N/A -221.65% Dynatronics -13.07% -55.14% -14.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 76.2% of TriSalus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

TriSalus Life Sciences has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriSalus Life Sciences and Dynatronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriSalus Life Sciences $24.74 million 6.26 -$59.04 million N/A N/A Dynatronics $33.60 million 0.03 -$4.97 million ($1.19) -0.13

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than TriSalus Life Sciences.

Summary

TriSalus Life Sciences beats Dynatronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. It also develops nelitolimod, an investigational immunotherapeutic in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of uveal melanoma with liver metastases, hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, and locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. The company serves interventional radiologists, IR technicians, medical oncologists, nursing support, value analysis committee staff, and patients through its sales representatives and sales managers. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. It also offers physical therapy and rehabilitation products, which include therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes; and power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and retail distributors and equipment manufacturers. It also exports its products in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

