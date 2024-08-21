First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $275.36 Average PT from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $275.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Clarkson Capital started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,203 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,253. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in First Solar by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 126,963 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth about $261,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in First Solar by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,447 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $220.20 on Friday. First Solar has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

