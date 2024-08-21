First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1325 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FEMB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,622. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $30.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

