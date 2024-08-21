First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 99,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,010. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47.
Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
