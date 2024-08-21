First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 99,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,010. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47.

Insider Transactions at First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider David Mcgarel bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $196,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

