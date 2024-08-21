First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II stock remained flat at $10.20 on Wednesday. 124,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,720. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.23.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.