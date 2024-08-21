First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,280. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

