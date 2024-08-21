Flare (FLR) One Day Volume Hits $4.29 Million

Flare (FLR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last week, Flare has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Flare coin can now be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $704.85 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,355,453,046 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01542523 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,467,373.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

