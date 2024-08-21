Flare Self Reported Market Cap Hits $715.39 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Flare has a total market capitalization of $715.39 million and $3.16 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,362,850,761 coins. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01530828 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,026,186.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

