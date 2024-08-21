Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 236 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after buying an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after buying an additional 2,118,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $195.21. 880,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,294,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.14. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

