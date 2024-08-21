Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.90. 989,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,409. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $92.34. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

